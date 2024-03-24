TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX opened at $70.86 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -92.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

