TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.97

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.97 and last traded at $131.70, with a volume of 11493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

