Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.55

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 817167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

