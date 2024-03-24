Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

