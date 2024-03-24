Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

