Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 220,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 957,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Specifically, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,301 shares of company stock worth $294,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

