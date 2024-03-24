U.S. Energy (USEG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of USEG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

