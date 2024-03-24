Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Up 18.2%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 428,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 57,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Unigold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Unigold Company Profile
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
