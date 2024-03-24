Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VALU opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $361.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Value Line by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

