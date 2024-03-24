Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

