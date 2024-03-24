Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.50

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 47262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
