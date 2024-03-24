Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.