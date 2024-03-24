Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

