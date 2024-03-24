Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,017,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 939,946 shares.The stock last traded at $87.37 and had previously closed at $87.15.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
