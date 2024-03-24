Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,017,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 939,946 shares.The stock last traded at $87.37 and had previously closed at $87.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

