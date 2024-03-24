Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

