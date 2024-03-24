Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

