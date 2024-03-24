Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.69

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.69 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 71748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

