Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERV

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 34.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.