Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after buying an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

