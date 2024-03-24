Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

