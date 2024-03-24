W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GWW opened at $1,027.10 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $943.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $825.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

