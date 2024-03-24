WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,632,000 after acquiring an additional 474,843 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

