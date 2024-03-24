Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $38.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.