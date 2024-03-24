Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

