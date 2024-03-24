Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys Shares of 10,772 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 407,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.56 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

