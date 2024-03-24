Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $703,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.