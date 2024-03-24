Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 147.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at $7,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 67.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE CPA opened at $103.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

