Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,595 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.07.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

