Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

