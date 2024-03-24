Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 1,270 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTCS opened at $85.22 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.