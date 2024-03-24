Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 268 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

