Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 8,339 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.12 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

