Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.66 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

