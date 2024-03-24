Whittier Trust Co. Has $772,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after buying an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

KEYS opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.