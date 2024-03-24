Whittier Trust Co. Has $904,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $7,551,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $211.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

