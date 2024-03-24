Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,933 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 469,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,326 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 79,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

CAG stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

