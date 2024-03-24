Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

