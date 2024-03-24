Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $286.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

