Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 156.5% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

