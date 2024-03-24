Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

