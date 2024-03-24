WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.61 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.