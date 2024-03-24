Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

