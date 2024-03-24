Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

