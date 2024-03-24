Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $479.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

