Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $11.67 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

