Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $523.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average of $468.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.