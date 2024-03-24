Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.14.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.