Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.90 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

