Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.