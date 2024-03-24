Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $232,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

