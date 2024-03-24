Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,262,000.

VUG stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

